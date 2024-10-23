Kerala becomes first state to have digital system for land records

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala has become the first state in the country to implement an integrated land information management system (ILIMS), Revenue Minister K Rajan said on Tuesday.

“Globally, Estonia, Singapore, New Zealand and South Korea have digitalised their land records. So, we are the fifth in the world. In India, Kerala is the first state to achieve this status,” Rajan said.

The minister was presiding over the inauguration of the ‘Ente Bhoomi’ digital land survey project.

He said four states — Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Puthussery — have expressed interest in the portal. “The Union government has asked the state to give the system to Assam,” he said.

Rajan also said that through the project Kerala has already completed the survey of 4.8 lakh hectares of land in 32.5 lakh parcels in 221 villages. “Through this, the government has brought the services of three departments — revenue, survey and registration — under one system. Liability certificate, land tax payment, land transfer, template system for land registration, pre-mutation sketch, fair value determination, auto-mutation, and location sketch are available through a single portal,” he pointed out.

Inaugurating the portal, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the first place to undergo digital land survey under one portal is Ujar Ulvar in Kasaragod district. “Twelve new services are now accessible to the people as part of the government’s Hundred-day Programme. The Ente Bhoomi portal will be helpful to all the people in the state,” he said.

Ministers Kadannappally Ramachandran, K Krishnan Kutty and G R Anil, MLAs Antony Raju and V K Prasanth, district panchayat president D Suresh Kumar, and Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan were also present.

key features