Kerala govt okays Rs 6.64 crore for Responsible Tourism projects

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to bolster and diversify the offerings under the Responsible Tourism initiative, the state government has approved Rs 6.64 crore for the implementation of projects at various destinations.

The destinations benefiting from the initiative include RT Mission Society Training Centre at Kumarakom and the Beypore Integrated RT Development Project. The Responsible/Resilient Tourism project of RT Mission will get Rs 1.81 crore while approval has been given for Rs 1.15 crore for the implementation of the Beypore Integrated RT Development Project.

Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said with the expansion of RT Mission’s activities, the footfall of foreign tourists will go up, providing impetus to the state’s sustainable and experiential tourism model.

“In 2023, Kanthalloor village in Idukki was recognised by the Union government for its sustainable and inclusive STREET tourism project with the Gold Award for Best Rural Tourism Project. This year, RT projects in Kadalundi and Kumarakom won the national awards for best Rural Tourism and best Agri-Tourism villages respectively,” Riyas said in a statement released here.

The destinations where the follow-up of RT projects have been planned are Valiyaparamba, Bedadukka, Dharmadam, Pinarayi, Anjarakandy, Kadalundi, Koodaranji, Kooracundu, Nelyadi, Chekadi, Thirunelli, Nelliyampathi, Thiruvilwamala, Thrithala, Pattithara, Muhamma, Chembu, Kumarakom, Maravanthuruthu, Kanthalloor, Vattavada, Aranmula, Munroe Island, Anchuthengu, Sambranikodi, Panangad, Vellarada, Amboori and Vithura.

The training centre at Kumarakom will organise programmes on integrating digital marketing and artificial intelligence (AI) in the tourism sector, besides training people’s representatives, community tour leaders and the promoters of homestays, farm and agri-tourism, serviced villas and ethnic cuisine.