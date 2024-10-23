Third successful liver transplant performed at Thiruvananthapuram MCH

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major boost to organ transplant initiatives in the government sector, the Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram successfully performed a liver transplant surgery.

This marks the third consecutive liver transplant surgery held at the hospital. In the latest, a 23-year-old youth saved the life of his ailing father by donating a part of his liver.

The father, 52-year-old Madhu from Ranni, was suffering from cancer due to liver disease. The surgery, held on September 23, lasted for three hours.

The surgery became successful as a result of the joint efforts of around 100 people under the leadership of Surgical Gastro, Anesthesia and Critical Care, Medical Gastro, Radiology, Transfusion Medicine, Cardiology, Microbiology and Nursing Department.