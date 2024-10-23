Thiruvananthapuram

Third successful liver transplant performed at Thiruvananthapuram MCH

This marks the third consecutive liver transplant surgery held at the hospital.
Madhu with his son Midhun
Madhu with his son Midhun
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major boost to organ transplant initiatives in the government sector, the Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram successfully performed a liver transplant surgery.

This marks the third consecutive liver transplant surgery held at the hospital. In the latest, a 23-year-old youth saved the life of his ailing father by donating a part of his liver.

The father, 52-year-old Madhu from Ranni, was suffering from cancer due to liver disease. The surgery, held on September 23, lasted for three hours.

The surgery became successful as a result of the joint efforts of around 100 people under the leadership of Surgical Gastro, Anesthesia and Critical Care, Medical Gastro, Radiology, Transfusion Medicine, Cardiology, Microbiology and Nursing Department.

liver transplant
Government Medical College Hospital

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com