Thiruvananthapuram all set for Halloween hubbub

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Halloween is just around the corner, the one night that celebrates all things spooky. The tradition traces its roots to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, where it was believed that the dead could visit their homes. To ward off spirits, people donned frightening costumes.
Eventually, this tradition transformed into what is now known as Halloween celebrated every year on October 31.
A decade ago, Halloween was barely on anyone’s radar in Kerala. But today, things have changed and the city is buzzing with parties, events, and gatherings.
“It’s been just three or four years since Halloween began gaining popularity as a public event in the city. Halloween was first introduced in local clubs about eight or nine years ago. After that, corporates and youngsters took it up,” says Shaiju Praana who runs an event management firm.
“Interestingly, Halloween-related accessories including costumes, neon paints, and masks, which were earlier available only online, are now being sold even in local stores. This is a significant shift. After the pandemic, people are eager to celebrate everything and anything. Just like how Valentine’s Day, once a foreign tradition, became a craze among the youth here, Halloween is also on the path to becoming fully taken up by people here.”
There is also a growing trend among school children getting into the Halloween spirit. Priyesh C B, director of sales and marketing at the Hyatt Regency Trivandrum, also points out how Thiruvananthapuram has also joined the spooky celebration.
“Initially, we were sceptical about hosting something like this here. When compared to Kochi, events like these are less popular here. However, last year, we had 65 participants join the event. This year with just a few days left until the 26th, we have already received nearly 45 registrations,” he says.
Though not celebrated exactly on October 31, people here often shift the festivities to the most convenient last Saturday or Sunday in October. TNIE takes a quick scan of what’s lined up in the city this Halloween.
Halloween DJ Party
Dance to the tunes of DJ Sekhar and Karthik in an immersive thematic decor at Hyatt’s Ivory Club. The event will also feature the best costume contest.
When: October 26 at 7pm
Where: Hyatt’s Ivory Club
Music, Magic, and Spooky treats
Explore the haunted Spooky Villa at High Dive Bar, with special cocktails and a live rock band. Tickets are available for Rs 2000 on Paytm Insider (Rs 1000 is redeemable on food and beverage.)
When: October 26, from 7 pm onwards
Where: High Dive Bar, O by Tamara
Game Night and Costume Party
The Playfolio Gamers community is set to host a lineup of games. Participants can enjoy a series of activities, including the Blood on the Clocktower Game, Nerf Battles: Zombie Edition, Scarecrow Build, and Pumpkin Carving.
When: from October 28 to 31 , 6pm to 10pm
Where: Eve’s Coffee, Anayara
Costume Party with CARN-EVIL
Following the game night, the CARN-EVIL Costume Party is also set to take place at the same venue on November 1st and 2nd, the latter is reserved for couples and families.
Where: Eve’s Coffee, Anayara
Entry fees: For singles Rs 299
Couples: Rs 499
Children under 12: Rs 199
Let’s groove in style
Joy’s Musical Kunnukuzhy hosts a Halloween costume party with live music from Kamikazae, Bomb Squad, and DJ Psycrow, plus face painting by Fine Arts College students.
When: October 26 at 7 PM
Where: Joy’s Musical Kunnukuzhy
Entry fee: Rs 400