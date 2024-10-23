Thiruvananthapuram all set for Halloween hubbub

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Halloween is just around the corner, the one night that celebrates all things spooky. The tradition traces its roots to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, where it was believed that the dead could visit their homes. To ward off spirits, people donned frightening costumes.

Eventually, this tradition transformed into what is now known as Halloween celebrated every year on October 31.

A decade ago, Halloween was barely on anyone’s radar in Kerala. But today, things have changed and the city is buzzing with parties, events, and gatherings.

“It’s been just three or four years since Halloween began gaining popularity as a public event in the city. Halloween was first introduced in local clubs about eight or nine years ago. After that, corporates and youngsters took it up,” says Shaiju Praana who runs an event management firm.

“Interestingly, Halloween-related accessories including costumes, neon paints, and masks, which were earlier available only online, are now being sold even in local stores. This is a significant shift. After the pandemic, people are eager to celebrate everything and anything. Just like how Valentine’s Day, once a foreign tradition, became a craze among the youth here, Halloween is also on the path to becoming fully taken up by people here.”

There is also a growing trend among school children getting into the Halloween spirit. Priyesh C B, director of sales and marketing at the Hyatt Regency Trivandrum, also points out how Thiruvananthapuram has also joined the spooky celebration.