KSRTC focuses on plan to boost revenue

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC has decided to give more powers to controlling inspectors to improve revenue collection. The inspectors have given a direction to ensure that a maximum number of buses are operated from the depot and the schedules are operated on time. KSRTC is focusing on a decentralised approach to make depots profitable or break even.
In the past one month, 79 out of the total 93 depots have either recorded operating profit or achieved break-even.
“Decentralisation helps the depot officers find plans to generate maximum revenue collection without curtailing services to the essential routes. As a result, the number of loss-making depots have come down,” KSRTC CMD Pramoj Shankar. The management achieved the target of reducing the number of buses under maintenance below 500 last month.
Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar has given two months for the officers to achieve the break-even status for all the depots. KSRTC has fixed Rs 9 crore as the target for daily collection.
In January, the minister gave the target to reduce the off-road rate below 5% of the fleet strength. As part of this, KSRTC implemented a shift system in central regional workshops to ensure the availability of mechanics and the supply of necessary spare parts on time.
A production target to repair the engine, gearbox, crown and wheel, sub-assembly etc. to increase productivity was also given. Besides, super-checking to ensure periodic maintenance that could improve the life of the engines was conducted, said the statement.