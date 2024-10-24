KSRTC focuses on plan to boost revenue

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC has decided to give more powers to controlling inspectors to improve revenue collection. The inspectors have given a direction to ensure that a maximum number of buses are operated from the depot and the schedules are operated on time. KSRTC is focusing on a decentralised approach to make depots profitable or break even.

In the past one month, 79 out of the total 93 depots have either recorded operating profit or achieved break-even.

“Decentralisation helps the depot officers find plans to generate maximum revenue collection without curtailing services to the essential routes. As a result, the number of loss-making depots have come down,” KSRTC CMD Pramoj Shankar. The management achieved the target of reducing the number of buses under maintenance below 500 last month.