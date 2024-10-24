Ocean Students community to clean up beach in Poovar

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The long stretches of St Bartholomew Beach in Poovar will witness a clean-up drive on October 26. Organised by the Ocean Students community in collaboration with STENUM-Asia, the initiative aims to preserve coastlines and spread awareness of protecting marine ecosystems.

Ocean Students Community, established in 2020 and based along the coastal areas, particularly from Adimalathura to Pozhiyoor was formed to uplift coastal communities and protect the oceans. The members of the group consist primarily of the children of fishermen and those connected to the fishing industry.

“This is the community’s 10th individual clean-up drive. In addition to its group members, NSS volunteers from nearby schools will also participate,” says Febin Freddy, the adviser of the community.

The organisers of the initiative admit that the beach cleanup drives aren’t the permanent solution for a clean coastline.

“We believe an absolute solution can be achieved only by raising awareness and educating those responsible, and this drive aims to do the same as well. We encourage everyone to take part in this effort to make a positive impact on the environment and preserve the beauty of our coastline. Thereby, we can eventually address this issue,” says Freddy.

The beach cleanup drive will run from 8 am to 11.30 am, and participants are requested to arrive 15 minutes early at the meeting point, St Bartholomew Beach. Volunteers will be provided gloves, waste collection sacks, refreshments, and digital certificates of participation.

For registration, visit: https://forms.gle/qiqEhpBmcuDQzw7Q7