Pre-paid autorickshaw counters in Thiruvananthapuram to be reopened on November 1

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The pre-paid autorickshaw counters lying defunct for the past few years in the capital city will be revived and opened for the public from November 1.

Following the coronavirus outbreak, the operations of the pre-paid counters – established to offer safe rides at fair prices – were stalled. Even after the pandemic days ended, the city corporation and the traffic police did not make any effort to reopen the counters as various issues, including staff salary and other operational costs, plagued the project.

The state capital had around nine pre-paid autorickshaw counters -- at Gandhi Park, Padmanabhaswamy Temple, KIMS Hospital, Pettah Railway Station, Medical College, Power House Road, Thampanoor Bus Station and at Thampanoor Railway Station.

At present, only a couple of counters are functional. A majority of the pre-paid counters were shut down because of poor revenue. The corporation had launched the pre-paid counter facility when V Sivankutty was the mayor.