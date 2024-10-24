Reclaiming the Nalanda of South

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An aura of blissful silence fills the pathways, bylanes and the past-tinted buildings of Valiyasala in the capital city. As though reflecting the bygone years when it was home to scholars and students who sat in erudition and studies.

The liberating, serene space around the landmark Shiva temple in Valiyasala once held the Kantaloor Sala, one of ancient India’s famed universities, where keen minds researched sciences, arts and even military strategies.

Historians recall the mention of the university in inscriptions found in Sucheendarm temple and Thiruvaleeswaram temple in Tirunelveli.

“There are several temples in Tamil Nadu where the mention of Kantaloor Sala can be found. The inscriptions praise the kings such as Raja Raja Chola, his descendants Rajendra Chola, Rajaditya Chola, and Kulanthunga Chola’s general Naraloka Veeran for destroying the university that flourished during the Chola reigns in the early AD centuries,” says historian M G Sashibooshan.

“There are also inscriptions found in Munchira in Tamil Nadu where it is said that the Parthivapuram school established there in the 8th century by Karunanthadakkan, the Ay king, was modelled on the Kantalor Sala. These are the earliest records implying the university existed even before the Nalanda, Vikramashila and Takshila in the north.”

The Kantaloor Sala also finds mention in the Jain text Kuvaleyamala as ‘Sarva Chattanam Matham’ (a place for learning) where a royal scion from the north goes to study.

“There is mention of a place called Vijayapuri understood to be the current Vizhinjam, where the Sala was initially said to be housed. But later it was found to be in and around the Valiyasala temple which in records is known as Kantaloor Siva temple. The areas in the vicinity of the temple even now bear a lot of that identity — Valiyasala (probably where the varsity had its main centres), Aryasala, Chinnasala, the market area around Chala (Sala means school), etc. The later text Kuvaleyamala Katha Sankshepam also has its mention,” Sashibooshan says.