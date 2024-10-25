INTERVIEW | ‘My path has always been more of a deviation’: Tara Ramanujan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Here is a quick chat with filmmaker Tara Ramanujan, known best for Nishiddho (Forbidden), featuring Kani Kusruti and Tanmay Dhanania in lead roles.

The critically acclaimed film, which made it to several international film fests, was produced by the Kerala State Film Development Corporation and won the Kerala State Film Award for Second Best Film in 2022.

Tara bagged awards at the Ottawa Indian Film Festival and International Film Festival of Kerala as well. Next, she’s planning an adventure thriller.

Excerpts

Could you share your journey into the world of cinema?

It was quite accidental. While wandering through life, I took an unexpected turn and found myself here. Whether it was the right turn or the wrong one, I can’t say, as I wasn’t aiming for a specific destination. My path has always been more of a deviation than a planned route.

I have had jobs, but never a defined career. Much like the poem (The Road Not Taken), I took a path less travelled. It has certainly been interesting. This path suits me for now.

Nishiddho was part of the KSFDC project. How was that experience?

Making Nishiddho was an invaluable learning experience — not just about filmmaking, but about dealing with people and understanding myself better. It wasn’t designed as a mass entertainer. Interacting with festival audiences, I got the sense that it made viewers reflect on a few things. That’s good enough for me.