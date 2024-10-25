Local shipping agency becomes key player at Vizhinjam Seaport

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A local shipping agency is thriving as larger vessels have started calling on at the Vizhinjam International Seaport. City-based Waterline Shipping and Logistics Private Limited has become a key player in the sector by facilitating big vessels during trial runs, offering competitive services using employees trained from the fishermen community.

The company successfully coordinated the mooring activities for all 30 ships that arrived at the port and acted as a ship agency to facilitate the arrival of a feeder vessel for container handling.

Waterline managed Asterios, a feeder vessel from Singapore, which picked up nearly 800 containers that had been off-loaded by a mothership at Vizhinjam Port for delivery to Oman. This accomplishment is significant as similar operations had previously been undertaken only by global firms like Maersk, MSC, and Express.