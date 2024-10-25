Thiruvananthapuram: Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai opens literature festival at Shanthigiri

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai inaugurated ‘Thirty Seven Years of Guru Sagaram’ – a literary conference at Santhigiri in Thiruvananthapuram. Appreciating the efforts, Sreedharan Pillai said that Santhigiri Ashram has created a space for discussion and evaluation of literature.

He said that in India, spirituality and materialism are progressing in harmony with each other. “Navajyothi Sree Karunakara Guru’s spiritual visions helped in the evolution of writer O V Vijayan. Guru Sagaram is the work that brought Vijayan out of frustration and anger and guided him to serenity. Research students should make this evolution a subject of study,” he said.

Believers Eastern Church president Moran Mor Dr Samuel Theophilus Metropolitan was present at the ceremony. He said that Santhigiri gives a great message to society to nurture love, happiness and altruism by seeing man as a human being beyond boundaries.

Ashram president Swami Chaitanya Jnana Thapaswi, general secretary Swami Gururetnam Jnana Thapaswi, Bishop Mathews Mor Silvanios, former MP Pannyan Ravindran, president of Manikal grama panchayat Kuthikurulam Jayan, BJP state secretary J R Padmakumar, Manikal grama panchayat welfare standing committee chairperson R Saheerat Bivi, acting secretary George Sebastian, Santhigiri Ashram advisors A Jayaprakash and Sabir Tirumala, BJP district treasurer M Balamurali, ODEPEC chairman Adv K P Anil Kumar and Santhigiri Communications associate editor Anil Cherthala were present on the occasion.