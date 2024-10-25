Winners of Kairali Research Awards 2022-23 announced

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has announced winners of the prestigious Kairali Research Awards 2022-23 in four categories.

The Higher Education Minster R Bindu made the announcement here on Thursday in the presence of Rajan Gurukkal, vice-chairman, Kerala State Higher Education Council and Rajan Varughese, the council’s member secretary,

Prof Channath Achuthan Unni (arts and humanities), Prof P P Divakaran (science) and Prof K P Mohanan (social science) have been chosen for the topmost honour ‘Kairali Global Lifetime Achievement Prize for Researchers’. The award for lifelong contributions to research by Keralite researchers, carries a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh each and a citation.

Prof Achuthanunni is a polyglot, Malayalam language writer and translator. While Prof P P Divakaran is an eminent scientist specialising in theoretical physics. Prof K P Mohanan is an eminent interdisciplinary scholar specialising in cognitive science.

The winners of the ‘Kairali Lifetime Achievement Prize for Researchers’ are Prof B Rajeevan, an eminent writer, literary critic and teacher (arts and humanities), Prof K L Sebastian, a leading theoretical chemist (science) and Prof Kesavan Veluthat, a renowned historian, epigraphist and scholar in Sanskrit, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam (social science). The award comprises a cash prize of Rs 2.5 lakh each and a citation.