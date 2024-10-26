Heavy rain throws normal life out of gear in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Heavy rain since Thursday continued uninterrupted in the state capital throwing normal life out of gear for the public. Waterlogged roads and heavy traffic gave a hard time for commuters on Thursday morning. As heavy rain continued, the district collector gave a direction to open the sandbars at Veli and Poovar to avoid flooding.

The district disaster management authority (DDMA) ordered the closure of Ponmudi Eco Tourism Centre until further orders in the wake of adverse weather conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an orange alert for the district for Friday. As a precautionary measure, all quarrying activities have been suspended in the district.

As per details provided by the district administration, six houses were partially damaged at Nedumangad Taluk and one house was totally destroyed in Kattakada Taluk. The IMD has issued rain warning for the district for the next five days and a yellow alert has been issued for Saturday. In the wake of the weather situation, Education Minister V Sivankutty chaired a review meeting with the district authorities to review the rain preparations.

In the meeting, district collector Anu Kumari informed the minister that no major waterlogging has been reported in the capital. As a precautionary measure, five shutters of the Aruvikkara Dam have been raised by 30 cm each, while four shutters of the Neyyar Dam have been raised by 15 cm each to maintain safe water levels. No shutters of the Peppara dam have been opened.

The minister directed the village officers and tahasildars to stay vigilant and be prepared for emergency situations. Authorities have urged people residing in land-slide prone, flood-prone and hilly areas to relocate to safe areas as a precautionary measure. Those living along the banks of rivers and downstream of dams have also been advised to be cautious and follow the instructions of the authorities. People residing in temporary structures with fragile roofs should relocate to secure locations.

In the wake of heavy rain, 24- hour control rooms have been opened in the district. In case of emergency people can contact -1077 or 1070.