Physiotherapist arrested for pawning wife’s gold, fleeing with Rs 13.5 lakh in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Varkala Police on Saturday, arrested a man, who allegedly pawned his wife’s gold jewellery days after their wedding and fled with the money.

Anandu (34), a physiotherapist from Neyyattinkara, was caught by a team led by Varkala SHO J S Praveen and SI A Salim, following a tip-off received by ASP Deepak Dhankar.

Anandu married the woman in August 2021. On the third day of their lavish wedding at the Taj Gateway in Varkala, he allegedly pawned 52 sovereigns of her gold and took Rs 13.5 lakh before disappearing.

After this, Anandu reportedly demanded that his wife’s family hand over their house and property and buy him a new car. When they refused, he left.

The complaint filed by the woman’s family also states that Anandu, along with his parents and brother, harassed the bride from the first day at her husband’s home, pressuring her for more dowry.

Anandu had gone into hiding across Kerala and Bengaluru. He was finally tracked down and arrested by Varkala Police.