CM alienating minorities to strengthen RSS-CPM ties, claims Kerala Congress President Sudhakaran

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress state president K Sudhakaran has said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s untouchability towards minority organisations is a part of the CPM’s efforts to strengthen its ties with the RSS. He said that the CPM has been distancing itself from Jamaat-e-Islami, with which it had maintained close ties for four decades, and the PDP, with which it had openly entered into an electoral alliance in 2009, to satisfy the Sangh Parivar leadership.

Sudhakaran took up cudgels against the CPM and CM at a time when the state was witnessing three by-elections. He alleged that the CPM is a movement that promotes secularism only for political gains.

“The CPM has worked shoulder to shoulder with Jamaat-e-Islami, SDPI etc. in various elections. However, the chief minister is denying it. In the past, Pinarayi Vijayan had visited the headquarters of Jamaat-e-Islami and visited the clerics there. CPM and Jamaat-e-Islami have cooperated with each other in elections including in Lok Sabha, Assembly and local bodies,” he said.

He also alleged that the CPM is now introducing a new payment policy based on the conviction that the votes of CPM cadres and supporters went to the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections. Sudhakaran recalled that the CPM mouthpiece Deshabhimani had expressed its enthusiasm and joy when Jamaat-e-Islami supported the LDF in 1996.

CPM’s stated agenda is saffronisation more vigorous than what RSS promotes.

“CPM is making conscious efforts to stir religious sentiments to overcome the political crisis it is facing today. The CM’s reference to Malappuram district was a part of it. He tried to portray the district as a hub of hawala and gold smuggling”, added Sudhakaran.