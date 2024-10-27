Kerala State Child Welfare Committee's ‘Varnotsavam’ to commence on October 27

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Child Welfare Committee (CWC) will kick off its Children’s Day celebration, Varnotsavam 2024, on Monday, featuring an exciting lineup of arts and cultural events. Over 3,000 students from nursery to higher secondary levels are expected to participate in the week-long festivities, culminating in a grand rally and public meeting in Thiruvananthapuram on November 14.

This year’s theme, Bala Sauhrida Keralam (child-friendly Kerala), highlights the importance of creating a safe and nurturing environment where children can grow, learn, and express themselves freely. The events are being organised by district-level child welfare committees and will take place on stages named after flowers, including venues such as the Thycaud Child Welfare Committee Hall, College of Music and Thycaud Model LP School. The stages will be named Kakkapoovu, Thumbapoovu, Ambalpoovu, Nanthyarvattam, Chempakam, Kaithapoovu, Kanakambaram, and Chembarathi.

The celebration coincides with CWC’s ongoing initiatives in adoption, notably the Ammathottil programme, which provides a secure and loving environment for children in need. In the past 19 months, 114 children, including a pair of twins, have found caring families through this initiative.

“Kerala is progressing toward becoming a child-friendly, creative state. This year’s theme reflects our commitment to ensuring every child can grow safely and creatively,” said CWC general secretary G L Arun Gopi.

Varnotsavam 2024 will officially launch on Monday with a state-level Malayalam elocution competition.