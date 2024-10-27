Padmarajan Awards: ‘Attam’ takes home best director, script honours

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Padmarajan Awards for 2023 were presented in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, recognising achievements in literature and cinema. Actor Jayaram, who began his career with Padmarajan’s film ‘Aparan,’ presented the awards.

The movie ‘Attam’ received the award for best director and script. The award was received by director Anand Ekarshi. G R Indugopan’s ‘Aano’ and Unni R’s ‘Abhinjanam’ won awards for best novel and best short story, respectively.

The film jury was led by director Syamaprasad, while V J James chaired the literary awards panel. A new edition of Padmarajan’s screenplay ‘Desadana Kili Karayarilla,’ published by Nostalgia Publications, was also released at the event as a tribute to Padmarajan.

The ‘Air India Express Tales of India’ Award for outstanding debut was given to M P Lipin Raj for his novel ‘Margareeta.’ The Air India Express Award includes a crystal sculpture inspired by an aircraft tail design, along with a flight on its network of over 45 destinations.