Woman sexually assaulted at her house in Thiruvananthapuram; two nabbed

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 20-year-old woman was sexually assaulted by two men, hailing from Kollam, at her residence near Mangalapuram on Saturday. The accused Baiju and Jikku Shaji have been taken into custody and their arrest will soon be recorded.

The two were involved in cable slicing and have been staying in the locality for some time. The accused had knowledge that the woman, who is a nursing student, was alone. The survivor was staying with her parents and brother, but they were not present at the house when the incident occurred.

The police sources said Jikku had criminal antecedents. The duo reportedly entered the house and attacked the woman after ensuring that she was alone.