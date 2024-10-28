Union government approves Rs 177-crore Muthalapozhi Harbour development project

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Minister of State for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry George Kurian announced that the government has approved a Rs 177-crore project to develop Muthalapozhi Harbour in Thiruvananthapuram. The funding will be allocated on a 60:40 basis, with Rs 106.2 crore provided under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), while the state will contribute Rs 70.8 crore. The state government will implement the project.

The redevelopment includes improvements to both water and land facilities, with Rs 164 crore earmarked for infrastructure upgrades such as modernising internal roads, establishing new drainage systems, creating parking areas, and renovating loading zones.

An additional Rs 13 crore will be allocated for smart-green port initiatives and coastal protection.

“The Union government has instructed the state government to implement necessary measures to prevent further accidents at Muthalapozhi fishing harbour,” said the minister.

He said that the project will not only provide essential facilities for local fishing vessels and fishermen but will also foster the growth of fisheries-related industries, boost fishing trade, and create numerous job opportunities.

With the expansion of the harbour, as many as 415 mechanised fishing boats can be anchored here, enabling the import of 38,142 metric tonnes of fish per year, he said.

According to Kurian, about 10,000 people would directly and the same number of persons would indirectly benefit through the project. The Union government has commissioned the Pune-based Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS) to prepare a detailed project report to address the recurring boat accidents in the area.

Meanwhile, the fishermen community has blamed the unscientific construction of Muthalapozhi Harbour for the rise in sea accidents.

The two breakwaters constructed to facilitate the harbour have become a death knell for the fishermen. Close to 75 fishermen have lost their lives in boat accidents in the channel since 2015.