Valedictory of Guru Nitya Chaithanya Yati's birth centenary programme on October 29

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A two-day programme in memory of philosopher Guru Nitya Chaithanya Yati’s year-long birth centenary celebration’s valedictory event will be held at Vyloppilli Samskrithi Bhavan on Tuesday and Wednesday. Aswathi Thirunal Gowri Lakshmi Bayi of Travancore Royal family will inaugurate the memorial programme at 10 am on Tuesday.

An exhibition of meditations on Sree Narayana Guru’s Atmopadesa Satakam by US native Andrew Larkin, a disciple of Guru Nitya Chaithanya Yati, has also been organised. All 100 slokas of Atmopadesa Satakam have been rendered as pictures on canvas by Larkin, a native of Oregon, where he worked on it for several decades.

Andrew was drawn to Guru after attending a ‘Saundarya Lahari’ class conducted by him at the University of Hawaii in the US. Last year, Larkin’s pictures were exhibited at Narayana Gurukulam as part of the Varkala Narayana Gurukulam centenary celebrations and the beginning of Nitya Chaitanya Yati’s birth centenary celebrations.

The second day programme will be inaugurated by Prabha Varma, poet and press secretary to the chief minister. Peter Oppenheimer who edited Love and Blessings: The autobiography of Guru Nitya Chaitanya Yati will also be attending programme on Wednesday along with Guru Nitya’s disciples Dr Peter Moras, Dr S Omana, Gayatri Narayanan, Dr Prabhavathi and Gita Gayatri.