Kerala: Gang stabs man to death; three held, one absconding

KOLLAM: In a suspected gang attack, a man was stabbed to death after he went to check on his cousin, who had been attacked earlier. Kannanalloor police on Monday arrested three suspects in connection with the murder, while one person is absconding.

The arrested are Saddam, 33, Ansari, 34, and Nooruddin, 42, also known as Noor. A search is on to nab Shafiq, the second accused in the case. The incident took place at 9.25pm on Sunday.

The victim, Navas, 35, of Nedumpana, was fatally stabbed after his cousin Nabeel, and their friend Anas were attacked by the gang. Nabeel and his friend were returning from a housewarming ceremony of a friend in Muttakkavu when they were blocked and attacked. They reported the incident to the Kannanallur police. The victim and Nabeel’s cousin, Navas went to enquire about the incident to the gang after this incident.

As per FIR, the accused attacked Navas as he questioned the gang attacking his cousin, Nabeel.

The accused alleged that Nabeel attacked them in the first place at a road near Velichikkala junction. The gang verbally abused, challenged and assaulted Navas for questioning them. Following this, first accused Saddam took out a knife he was carrying in his waist and attempted to stab Navas in the stomach. Navas dodged the attack, turning aside to avoid the blow, but Saddam stabbed him again, this time injuring his back. Navas ran to a nearby shop, but collapsed there. He was taken for treatment to Assisi Medical College Hospital in Meeyannoor, but he succumbed to his injuries.

As per reports, the gang arrived on two motorcycles and an autorickshaw.

Following an extensive search, the police arrested three suspects, but Shafiq remains at large.

Navas’s body was laid to rest at Muttakkavu Juma Masjid. He is survived by wife Reeja, mother Noorja, father Naseer and four children.