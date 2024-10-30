ORR project: Landowners demand speedy disbursal of compensation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Uncertainties and inordinate delay in the execution of the ambitious Outer Ring Road (ORR) – a major infrastructure development project linking Navaikulam and Vizhinjam – have left hundreds of families who gave up their land for the project in the lurch.

Almost two years have passed by since the properties of around 2,500 of the families were acquired for the ORR project, the families are yet to get the promised compensation.

On Tuesday, hundreds of families marched to the office of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) demanding a replacement value for the properties and the disbursal of compensation by December 2024.

The ambitious project implemented as part of the Capital Region Development Programme II (CRDP), is crucial for the upcoming Vizhinjam port project and facilitate smoother port-bound transportation in the future.

Unrest is brewing among the land owners as many of them are financially struggling and unable to sell, rent or pledge their properties. Saritha Kumari V S, a native of Peringamala, had to close her housing loan to hand over the property to the government.

“It’s been two years since we handed over all my assets. We were asked to move out within 15 days and I had to raise a huge sum to close the loan on my home. I am paying a high interest. They are not giving us compensation and I am unable to give the property for rent or sell it,” said Saritha, who is one among the many facing a similar plight.

Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Ajay Tamta, in response to the submission by MP Adoor Prakash in Parliament, said the disbursement of the compensation for land acquisition will commence once the project is sanctioned.

Meanwhile, the residents argued that the governments were fooling the public.