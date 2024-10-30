Tale behind Pravachambalam’s name

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There are two interesting tales on the origin of the name Pravachambalam. Folklore suggests that this little village near Nemom got the name from a gathering place — a shelter beneath an old tree filled with nests of pigeons (praavu in Malayalam).

Local people began to congregate here, finding refuge under the tree’s thick branches, giving birth to a place, a name, and a small piece of Thiruvananthapuram’s lore.

Sounds nice, but the story might not be factually accurate. Historian Vellanad Ramachandran explains that Pravachambalam doesn’t derive the name from a ‘pigeon shelter’ but instead traces back to a shelter created by a woman named Parvathi, affectionately known as Paru, from a prominent family.

Over time, Paru vacha ambalam (abode set up by Paru) evolved into Pravachambalam.

“This name is only about 200 years old. In those days, with the matrilineal system in place, authority within the family was held by the elder women. This is likely why a woman with the nickname Paru, known for her devotion, might have built this temple as a resting place for people. The word ambalam here refers to a shelter built with compassion,” notes Ramachandran.