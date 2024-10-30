Vijay fans association in Kerala offers support to actor’s political party

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tamil actor Vijay’s fans association in Kerala – Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkham – has offered strong backing for his newly launched political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), though a formal Kerala unit of the party is not yet planned.

According to Suresh, a member of the fans association, TVK is currently focused on Tamil Nadu and does not plan to start the party unit in Kerala.

“Vijay is now fully focused on Tamil Nadu. The association has welcomed the party’s ideology, while the support for him will be similar to what he received for his films. TVK’s influence is less seen in Kerala,” added Suresh. A huge number of fans travelled from almost all districts in the state to attend the TVK launch event in Chennai on Sunday.

Three Kerala representatives even joined Vijay on stage. Ananthu from Kollam, Kaja Hassan from Palakkad, and Shameer Khan from Thiruvananthapuram dressed in TVK’s white shirts and shawls, stood in solidarity with Vijay.