Vijay fans association in Kerala offers support to actor’s political party

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tamil actor Vijay’s fans association in Kerala – Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkham – has offered strong backing for his newly launched political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), though a formal Kerala unit of the party is not yet planned.
According to Suresh, a member of the fans association, TVK is currently focused on Tamil Nadu and does not plan to start the party unit in Kerala.
“Vijay is now fully focused on Tamil Nadu. The association has welcomed the party’s ideology, while the support for him will be similar to what he received for his films. TVK’s influence is less seen in Kerala,” added Suresh. A huge number of fans travelled from almost all districts in the state to attend the TVK launch event in Chennai on Sunday.
Three Kerala representatives even joined Vijay on stage. Ananthu from Kollam, Kaja Hassan from Palakkad, and Shameer Khan from Thiruvananthapuram dressed in TVK’s white shirts and shawls, stood in solidarity with Vijay.
Noufeek Salim, the president of Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkham Thiruvananthapuram unit, said that while TVK has no immediate plans for a Kerala branch, the party could extend its reach in Kerala in time.
“TVK will eventually look beyond Tamil Nadu to other south Indian states, including Kerala, adapting its agenda to suit regional needs,” said Noufeek.
Meanwhile, Kerala fans have shifted their focus to celebrating Vijay’s upcoming film, ‘Thalapathy 69,’ scheduled for release next year. Preparations are underway for a grand reception. “While Vijay’s attention has turned to politics, we still wish for his continued contributions to cinema,” said Noufeek.
He added that the association plans to urge him for future film releases as well. Noufeek Salim further said that many association members are involved with various regional parties in Kerala, and there are no rules prohibiting this.