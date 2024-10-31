Comprehensive digital repository on various dying art forms launched

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Digital University Kerala (DUK) has come up with a comprehensive digital repository on the art and cultural heritage of the state, aimed mainly at sustaining various dying art forms and to provide valuable information to researchers and general public.

The digital resources have been created by DUK’s Centre for Digital Transformation in Culture (CDTC) in association with the Department of Culture. Through CDTC, various art forms and its characteristics will be published as digital resources in English for easy access across the world.

The CDTC website with the uploaded digital resources was inaugurated by Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. The website contains exhaustive details on each art form in the state, including its origin, history, its reach, ability to communicate, endurance, ecological roots and cultural heritage.

“Under the project, a dedicated cultural exchange portal has also been launched through which the public can provide information on rare and dying art forms,” stated a DUK note.