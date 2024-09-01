Professor found dead after being hit by train; police suspects suicide

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A man was found dead after being hit by a train at Pettah on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Anoop E V (56), a native of Vellanikkara in Thrissur. Pettah police have registered a case.

Anoop was a Professor and Head of the Department of Forest Products and Utilization at the College of Forestry in Thrissur.

The incident happened around 6:30 am on Sunday. He was hit by the Maveli Express that runs from Mangalore Central to Trivandrum Central.

According to reports, Anoop travelled from Thrissur to Thiruvananthapuram in a car with a friend to visit his father, who was undergoing treatment at KIMS Hospital. Anoop's son, Arjun, was with his grandfather at the hospital. The family was staying with relatives in Pettah during this time.

It is reported that Anoop was dropped off at the Bakery junction by his friend. Later he was found dead at Pettah railway station.

Police sources have said that preliminary investigations suggest the death might be a case of suicide, as Anoop's head was found severed from his body. They also mentioned that Anoop was reportedly dealing with some family issues and had been depressed.

Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading to Anoop's death.

“We are investigating on it. The family have also reported that he was upset for some days,” said a police officer.

Anoop is survived by his wife and two children.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)