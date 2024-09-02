Rabies confirmed from stray dog that bit five people in Thiruvananthapuram's Vilappilsala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Four days after a stray dog went on a biting spree injuring five people, including a ward member, and attacking several pets before dying at Puliyarakonam in Vilappilsala, the lack of safety measures and inaction by authorities continue to cause concerns among the public.

The attack comes close on the heels of stray dogs biting 38 people across the capital city over the past week. Health officials confirmed that the dog involved in the latest attack was rabid, leaving residents concerned.

In response, the local body has decided to intensify campaigns to vaccinate canines in all 48 wards.

G S Kavitha, a ward member, Vijayan, a MGNREGA labourer from Myladi, Sasi Kumar from Parambukonam and Mohanan from Kunjukonam, were among those injured in the latest incident. An autorickshaw driver was reportedly bitten too.

Vijayan was the first to be attacked. The dog bit him while he was working. When G S Kavitha went to check on Vijayan, she was bit too. Upon hearing the commotion, Sasi Kumar went to check and offer help, but ended up getting attacked.

Mohanan was bitten while he was in the courtyard of his house. The stray also bit other dogs and cats, and was later found dead. Initial examinations indicated signs of rabies.