Break the silence, prevent suicides

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10, The Reading Room, in collaboration with The Orange Room, will host a special awareness event this weekend.

The event – to be held on September 7, from 4.30pm to 6.30 m at The Reading Room, Akkulam – aligns with this year’s theme ‘Change the Narrative’, which aims to shift the conversation around suicide from one of silence and stigma to one of openness, understanding, and support.

Archana Gopinath, founder of The Reading Room, emphasised the importance of such initiatives, saying, “We conduct sessions like this once a month. This space is for people who want to start therapy or learn about how and why to begin therapy. It’s more of a light conversation aimed at supporting mental health awareness.”

The event will address the need for systemic change in how society perceives and deals with suicide, advocating for mental health policies, improved access to care, and evidence-based interventions.

Attendees will engage in conversations that challenge existing narratives and encourage a culture of support and understanding.

The walk-in event is open to all, and no registration is required.