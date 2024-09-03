Restroom for tourist taxi drivers must in hotels in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has made it mandatory for classified hotels and other tourist accommodation units to provide restrooms and other basic facilities for tourist taxi drivers ferrying domestic and foreign tourists. Besides, the tourism department plans to issue special identity cards for tourist taxi drivers and hold awareness sessions for them.

“All hotels and tourism accommodation units in Kerala shall henceforth provide ample restroom facilities, including bathroom facilities, for taxi drivers who transport domestic and international tourists to various destinations in and around the state,” said the government order issued in this regard.

A solution to hardships faced by the drivers in the tourism industry was a long-pending demand highlighted in many previous stakeholders’ meetings. Following this, Tourism Minister Mohamed Riyas had convened a meeting to look into the issue in January.

Following discussions, the authorities concerned were directed to work out the guidelines for ensuring clean restroom facilities for taxi drivers, as part of initiatives to create a supportive and inclusive environment for all stakeholders in the tourism sector.