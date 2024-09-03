Tale of the lesser-known Kerala's Kalady

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : On hearing the name ‘Kalady’, most people think of Adi Shankaracharya’s birth place in Ernakulam. Given the quaint town’s rich cultural heritage, that’s natural.

Thiruvananthapuram, too, is home to a Kalady, one that has not quite made it to history books. However, this Kalady – nestled between Karamana and Killi rivers – also has a story to tell.

The two Kaladys did not just end up with the same name by chance; it is because they both owe their identities to the rivers that flow alongside them. “The word ‘kaal’ [which usually refers to one’s legs] can also imply ‘border’,” explains historian Vellanad Ramachandran.

“In south Travancore, for instance, pathways by border areas were called ‘kaalupaad’. ‘Aadi’ means ‘lower area’. So, over time, people likely started calling this piece of land along the banks of the rivers ‘Kalady’.”

Since rivers flow from higher to lower regions, those living upstream probably named the area Kalady, combining geography with human anatomy – kaal means feet, the lower portion of our bodies, Ramachandran explains.