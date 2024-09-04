Straight drive to the UAE team

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : From the cricket grounds of Thiruvananthapuram to the international stage, 20-year-old Keziah Miriam Sabin’s journey to the UAE women’s national team is a story of passion, perseverance, and love for the game.

Keziah was first introduced to cricket by her father, Sabin Iqbal, a renowned sports journalist and cricket fanatic. It was during one of those routine practice sessions, where Sabin brought Keziah’s brother to the nets, that Keziah first grabbed a bat -- not as a player but as a curious sibling looking for a bit of fun.

What began as a casual involvement quickly turned into a passion. While her brother eventually turned his focus toward studies, Keziah continued to show up on the field, her dedication only growing stronger. And it has paid off, earning her a place in the sport, just like her father always dreamt of.

“From a very young age, I have been crazy about sports, not just cricket. In school, I was that kid who would jump into every sports event and end up winning,” Keziah recalls with a smile. “But cricket was always my main game, and I was training seriously.

Then I got my big break when I was selected to the under-16 Thiruvananthapuram district team. That’s when I really started playing cricket professionally. I set my sights on the sport when I was just 13, and I have never looked back since.”

Keziah was born in the UAE while her parents were working there as journalists. The family eventually returned to Thiruvananthapuram, but her UAE roots gave her the advantage, making it easier for her to secure a spot on the UAE national team.