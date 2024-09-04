Thiruvananthapuram: Mystery shrouds death of Vaishna who died in Pappanamcode blaze

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The fire that broke out in Pappanamcode has left the entire neighbourhood reeling from the loss of Vaishna, an employee at the insurance office. As neighbours and family mourn her loss, police are investigating to identify the second victim found at the scene whose identity remains unknown.

The mystery intensified after it was confirmed that a man was found dead alongside Vaishna. Nemom police received information that she had family issues and that her husband Binu had previously come to the office and caused some problems. Police have also found a machete near the scene. It is suspected that Vaishna was stabbed. When police tried to reach Binu, his phone was switched off.

It was initially suspected that the second deceased person was someone who had come to the office to pay the premium. Since the bodies were found charred beyond recognition, the identity of the second person has not been confirmed. “We are checking the CCTV visuals. It is not yet confirmed,” said Nemom police.

The fire broke out on the first floor of the building at Pappanamcode Junction. The office, which was established around 15 years ago, was completely gutted. All furniture, files and computers were destroyed. The building’s front area was entirely made of glass, which shattered with a loud noise when the fire broke out. Hearing the sound, locals rushed to the scene but were unable to enter.

They tried to put out the fire and then the fire force arrived around 2 pm. As they entered the premises, they found two bodies charred beyond recognition. The victims were immediately taken to the hospital, but they were declared dead on arrival. No others were injured in the incident. While the initial assumption was that the fire was caused by an AC explosion, forensic investigations have ruled out this possibility. Electricity board officials also confirmed that there was no short circuit. Vaishna, who lived on Thonnakkal Lane with her two children and mother, was very quiet in nature. Despite this, her presence was felt throughout the neighborhood.