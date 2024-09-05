Sreekaryam flyover project finally takes off in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state cabinet on Wednesday gave the green signal for the long-pending Sreekaryam flyover project, which has been proposed as a key preparatory work of the Metro project in the state capital. PWD Minister P A Mohammad Riyas, in a press release, issued here, said that the construction of flyover would commence soon. The cabinet has approved Rs 71.38 crore for the project.

The project, which is being planned as part of the Light Metro, got the green signal from the state government in 2016. Around Rs 272 crore was sanctioned for flyovers at Sreekaryam, Pattom and Ulloor. Around Rs 136 crore was sanctioned for the Sreekaryam flyover project. The 535 metre-long flyover will have four lanes with a width of 7.5 metres and 5.5-metres-wide service roads on both sides.

Land acquisition for the flyover has already been completed and hence the construction activities will kick off soon, said the minister in the press release. The state government has allocated Rs 70 crores for land acquisition alone via Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). A total of 168 buildings were razed as part of land acquisition. The district administration has acquired 1.34 hectares from 168 parties in Cheruvakkal, Ulloor and Pangappara villages.

He said the flyover projects at Ulloor and Pattom are also in the pipeline and the land acquisition process is underway.