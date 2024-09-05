Thiruvananthapuram records fivefold increase in floriculture

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram district has seen a fivefold increase in the area under floriculture, revealed ‘Poovili 2024’, a survey report from the District Economics and Statistics Department. Jamanthi is the most cultivated flower and 62.5 per cent of the farmers said their previous year’s cultivation was profitable.

“This year, the area under floriculture is 216.82 hectares, which is a five times more than the land used for the same in the previous year. Floriculture is being conducted under all local self-government institutions, thanks to the Poovani programme of the state government,” the report said.

Panchayats under the Kattakada assembly constituency topped in floriculture. A total of 37.75 hectares is under flower farming in the six panchayats of the constituency. Last year, cultivation was carried out on 27.92 hectares. Flower farming saw a tremendous growth in the district through the ‘Nammude Onam, Nammude Poovu’ programme in the constituency.

Block panchayat and grama panchayat with the maximum area of cultivation are Nemom block panchayat (47 hectares) and Pallichal grama panchayat (20 hectares).

Jamanthi was the most cultivated flower in the district. Others were Vadamulla, harajamanthi, chendumalli and mulla. A total of 72.4 per cent of floriculture in the district is conducted by farmers collectives.

The report recommended various measures to popularise floriculture in the district. Interested persons should be given training in scientific practices. Currently, people aged below 30 form just 2 per cent of the total farmers. This number should be increased. “Seeds and saplings are available through Krishi Bhavans. Projects should be devised to supply fertilizers. A total of 77 per cent of the respondents said they received government assistance,” the report said. It cautioned against monocropping that can lead to price fall. Also, effective steps should be taken to prevent stem rot, a major challenge faced by farmers.

“Floriculture can create a large number of jobs in the district. Farmers’ collectives engaged in floriculture should devise a year-long plan rather than focusing on festival seasons alone. Flower farming can tremendously increase the tourism potential of the district,” Anish Kumar B, deputy director of the Economics and Statistics department, told TNIE. Thiruvananthapuram MLA Antony Raju released the survey report by handing over a copy to Kattakkada MLA I B Satheesh. The function was attended by MLAs G Stephen, C K Hareendran, V K Prasanth, ADM Vineeth Kumar and Planning Officer Biju V S.