A nostalgic trip through MT’s serene world of pauses

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : There is always a magic that M T Vasudevan Nair brings to the table. He can effortlessly paint portraits of people and places in his stories, making them stay forever in our memories. He evokes classical nostalgia with use of vintage charm: staples in his stories are an old railway station, a grand Nalukettu house, the ever-buzzing tea shop where the conversations are hotter than tea, and that quaint little temple with a banyan tree and a stone bench around it where locals congregate for roadside chats.

These iconic settings were brought to life on the wide stage on the Tagore Theatre premises. It was quite a walk into MT’s world. The camaraderie was so natural that the gap between the audience and the characters blurred. One felt one could jump on to the stage and order a tea and be a part of rural, north Kerala society that MT brings to life with his lucid pen, where his play of words is as poignant as his romance with pauses.

The Kerala government’s Department of Culture, in association with the Department of Information and Public Relations, organised ‘Thudarcha’, a grand open-air stage show that paid tribute to MT.

Written and directed by Soorya Krishnamoorthy, the show starred over 50 talented actors, celebrating M T Vasudevan Nair’s literature. The event featured a three-hour performance that masterfully joined the characters from MT’s various stories and those of Krishnamoorthy into a single narrative.

The play begins with M T Vasudevan Nair’s story ‘Ninte Ormakku’ and progresses through the light and shadow on stage, accompanied by background sounds, poems, and folk songs.