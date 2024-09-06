‘Disha’ to be held as education expo this year in Thrissur

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an apparent bid to reverse the rising trend of early overseas migration of students at the undergraduate level, the government has decided to step up awareness about the higher education avenues in the state after the Plus-II level.

Till date, the ‘Disha’ career guidance and counselling initiative of the higher secondary wing of the general education department, was organised just as an orientation programme. Now, with the overseas migration of students on the rise, ‘Disha’ will be conducted as a full-fledged education expo this year with the participation of over 80 leading higher educational institutions across the country. The aim is to introduce students to the latest career-oriented courses that can be pursued in the country.

“Since 2018, Disha has been conducted along with the state school arts festival. This year, it will be held as a separate event. The expo will be held at Thekkinkadu Maidan in Thrissur on an exhibition area spanning over 25,000 square feet,” said an official.

The event, to be held from October 4 to 8, will have the participation of leading state and central universities along with other higher educational institutions. On all days, seminars will be held in which leading educational and career guidance experts will participate.

Besides offering career guidance counselling, students will also be assisted in appearing for various entrance examinations and applying to various higher educational institutions. The students who register for the expo will be given the option to appear for the Kerala Differential Aptitude Test (K-DAT).