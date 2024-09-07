Kerala govt lethargic over posting of NSS programme coordinator

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After initiating the process to appoint a state programme coordinator for the National Service Scheme (NSS) cell in higher secondary schools, the state government has developed cold feet, allegedly to facilitate the continuance of the incumbent officer in the post.

Jacob John was appointed as NSS state programme coordinator (higher secondary cell) in 2017 by the LDF government and given extensions repeatedly. However, this was cited as a violation of the NSS manual. As per the rules, the Plus-II level state programme coordinator has to be appointed on deputation/short-term contract for three years and could be extended by one more year subject to satisfactory performance.

Citing documents accessed through Right to Information (RTI), TNIE had earlier reported that John was appointed to the post six times, of which four orders issued by the higher education department pertained to the extension of his tenure for one year each.

As per the NSS manual, the upper age limit of the state programme coordinator is 50 years at the time of selection. John, who is well above the upper age limit, is ineligible for reappointment or extension of tenure. However, the officer’s proximity to the LDF dispensation is cited as reason why he has not been replaced.

With 1,570 units and 1.4 lakh volunteers, the higher secondary wing is the biggest NSS cell in the state and receives the largest chunk of the Union government funds. Wary of the Centre withholding its grant on account of non-adherence to rules, the state higher education department set up a selection committee to choose a new programme coordinator.

As per the order issued in June this year, the selection committee, chaired by the higher education department secretary, included the state NSS officer, regional director of NSS and director of higher secondary education as members. However, there has been no further move ever since and the panel has reportedly not met even once.

“It is reliably learnt that the incumbent coordinator has conveyed that the NSS activities planned for 2024-25 would go haywire if he is removed in the midst of the ongoing academic year. This has prompted the government to soft-pedal the process,” said a source.

As per the NSS manual, the state programme coordinator assists and guides the NSS units for the implementation of programmes. Assistance in organising NSS camps, training and orientation programmes are also part of the programme officer’s duty. The officer also ensures implementation of NSS activities and timely release of Union government grants.

GOING SLOW