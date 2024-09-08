Drinking water supply to resume in Thiruvananthapuram by today morning

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : With the drinking water pipes belonging to the Kerala Water Authority going dry since Thursday morning in the capital city, the authorities have informed that water supply will be reinstated by Sunday morning. The KWA informed on Tuesday about the disruption of water supply in certain areas due to the repair work in the KWA pipeline. But much to the horror of city dwellers, the entire pipes in the capital city went dry since Thursday early morning. The residents were left high and dry as alternative arrangements to store drinking water could not be initiated. On Saturday, the KWA informed that its plan was to reinstate pumping operations within 48 hours, but the work on the alignment could not be completed owing to unforeseen circumstances.

“Fourteen tanker lorries have been deployed to provide drinking water to the areas which are facing acute water shortage. KWA consumers can book tanker lorry water through Thiruvananthapuram Corporation’s ‘smart Trivandrum app’. Corporation’s 14 tankers have also been entrusted to provide drinking water to consumers living in Kazhakootam region. These tanker lorries have been taking water from Vellayambalam, Aruvikkara, Mudakkal, PTP Nagar and Mottamoodu supply points belonging to the KWA,” said a KWA official.

Currently, the alignment work on the 700 MM Ductile Iron pipeline from PTP Nagar and 500 MM pipeline from Nemom is ongoing. Simultaneously work on the 700 MM pipeline underneath the railway line is also going on. Since the repair work could be executed only by stopping the drinking water supply from PTP Nagar tank, a large majority of the city has been affected.