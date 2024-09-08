Kerala: Crime branch to probe Mami missing case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The missing case of Mohammad Attur aka Mami, a real estate businessman from Kozhikode, has been handed over to the crime branch. The state police chief issued an order in this regard. LDF MLA P V Anvar had raised serious allegations in connection with Mami’s disappearance.

Malappuram SP S Sasidharan, who was leading the investigation team, had recently recommended to the DGP to hand over the probe to the CBI. The family too had requested the same.

A plea in this regard is under the High Court’s consideration. However, the case has been transferred to the crime branch. Previously, a special investigation team had failed to find any lead after probing the case for a year.

Mami went missing on August 21, 2023. His mobile phone showed his location near Thalakkulathur until the noon of August 22. Mami’s family has alleged that there was high-level interference in the case.

The special team is constituted under the supervision of Crime Branch IGP P Prakash of Kozhikode Range. The team will consist of U Premanu, Sharon C S, Ratheesh Kumar R, Abhilash P and Siby Thomas.