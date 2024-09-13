Quick-fix hacks for a fast and fab Onam

Available in three sizes, this kit is all about ‘Stick, Arrange, Enjoy.’ The kits are already making waves in and beyond the state. Prices start at just Rs 300 for the mini, Rs 375 for the regular, and Rs 675 for the mega kits. Lavanya, her husband Vimal A, and their friend Chithra S launched Koottu Kerala on Instagram, where most of the sales are happening.

Saree draping

When thinking of Onam, the classic Kerala set saree immediately comes to mind. It’s a must-have look for school/college/office celebrations, and of course, all over Instagram reels during the festival season. But not everyone is a pro at draping a saree, and that is where Kavitha Mahesh steps in.

A saree enthusiast since her younger days, Kavitha is offering a special Onam service for those struggling to do that perfect drape or wanting to glow in their traditional look. “I have been getting a lot of inquiries, especially from working women,” she says. For just Rs 800, Kavitha will have you draped, styled, and ready to shine at your Onam celebrations with no fuss, just elegant!

Fresh blooms at your doorstep

Want to make a show-stopping pookkalam but not sure where to start? Technopark-based startup UC Monks has launched Festeves, the ultimate flower solution. Just WhatsApp them your design or pick from their catalogue, and they will take care of the rest.

“People often have designs in mind but struggle with estimating the exact amount of flowers needed, leading to overspending at the market,” says Jijo J, a team member.

From calculating your flower needs to delivering fresh blooms straight to your doorstep anytime between 6am and 10pm, Festeves makes sure Onam stays stress-free. They also offer guidance on traditional items like Onathappan, poongula, and para, and will arrive at your location to create the pookkalam for you. (Contact: 6282647778)

Onam Hampers

Gifting has always been a cherished part of Onam. To make your gifting experience super easy, Onam hampers are all the rage in the city.

Tessa Sebastian, who runs the brand Anvaya, has created unique Onam hampers that celebrate Kerala’s culture and local artisans, all without any plastic. “Onam is deeply rooted in our culture, and so is gifting. I wanted to make hampers that reflect Kerala and our heritage,” she says.

Their banana basket hampers include a range of goodies: a brass Kathakali mask, silk potli, wooden jewellery box, eco-print notebook, coconut-scented candle, and more. The hampers are customisable, with prices ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000.

Vaisakh Gardens, a fruit plantation store in Thiruvananthapuram, is also offering a healthy Onam hamper, featuring dragon fruit dry slices, kombucha, sharkkaravaratti, raisin pickle, and turmeric powder. Priced at Rs 600 in-store and Rs 650 on the LILO app, it’s perfect for your health-conscious friends.

Rural Beads in Vazhuthakad has come out with hampers that are packed with unique geographical products, like Balaramapuram handloom and Aranmula Kannadi. Plus, many shops and premium hotels have their own hampers to make Onam gifting memorable.