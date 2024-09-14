Futuremug and ASAP Kerala sign MoU to enhance LEAP initiative

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The LEAP (Exploring Learner Aptitude Profiling and Guidance) initiative, a key part of Samagra Shiksha Kerala’s STARS Programme, is making significant progress in the state’s educational landscape. Managed by ASAP Kerala, this programme aims to reach one lakh students in Class 8 and Class 10 over three years. So far, over 65,000 tests have been conducted.

Future mug, an AI-powered HR tech startup company in KSUM has played a pivotal role in this initiative by developing the assessment platform used for evaluations.

As part of the partnership, Jeena Joseph, CEO, futuremug and Preethy Leonold, Head of Procurement at ASAP Kerala, signed an MoU at the ASAP office on Wednesday in the presence of Usha Titus, Chairperson and Managing Director of ASAP Kerala. Senior officials from ASAP Kerala and futuremug were also present.

For Class 8 students, LEAP focuses on evaluating study habits and educational prospects, with detailed assessment reports interpreted by counsellors who also involve parents. For Class 10 students, the emphasis is on career prospects, with comprehensive counselling sessions to help students make informed decisions about their future.

The Department of Psychology at Government Women’s College, under the leadership of Shiju Joseph, provides technical assistance for aptitude tests, including preparation of questions, ensuring the assessments are both accurate and insightful.