KSUM inks MoU with German IT major Adesso

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a vital collaboration to ramp up the innovation ecosystem, Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a leading global IT service provider adesso India to mentor startups under KSUM, besides supporting their innovative projects.

Headquartered in Germany, adesso has over 10,000 employees in more than 60 locations worldwide. Adesso Group is one of the largest German IT service providers, which has its office at Infopark in Kochi.

Adesso offers digital and IT solutions and services across multiple business domains, ranging from financial services, insurance, automotive, manufacturing, retail, healthcare and utilities. As an innovative IT service provider, adesso focuses on linking technology, research and science in order to shape the solutions of tomorrow.

KSUM CEO Anoop Ambika and adesso India Managing Director Shali Hassan signed the MoU in the presence of Rathan U Kelkar, Secretary, Electronics & IT, Government of Kerala, Pramod Muralidharan, Managing Director, adesso India, Malte Unger, Managing Director, adesso Ventures, Torsten Wegener, Advisor to adesso SE Board, Sooraj Rajan, Senior Manager, adesso India, and Ashok Panjikaran, Head Business Linkages, KSUM.

Noting that it is a significant tie-up for the ecosystem, Anoop said the collaboration with adesso India will open new avenues for startups to market their innovative products and services beyond the usual terrains. He added that the MoU focuses on fostering innovation and enables startups scale up their ventures.

KSUM and adesso will collaborate to enhance the ecosystem for supporting innovation for the products and services of startups. To enable possibilities of market outreach, adesso will facilitate KSUM startups with enhanced market exposure through its network and industry connections.

Adesso also intends to collaborate with academic institutions to foster innovation projects in automotive, mobility, fintech and digital sectors.