NCC annual training camp of 2K battalion begins

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The annual training camp of the 2nd Kerala battalion NCC started at the Pangode military station on September 2. The camp has drawn the participation of 600 cadets. It offers training in various areas such as drill, firing, stress management, cyber security, disaster management, and personality development.

A highlight of the camp is the selection and training of cadets for the 2025 republic day camp in Delhi, providing an opportunity for cadets to represent their battalion at the national level. The camp is led by Camp Commandant Colonel Jayashankar Chaudhary, with Camp Adjutant Binukumar overseeing the activities