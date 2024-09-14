Potholed roads, traffic congestion dampen Onam spirit in the capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the Onam festival approaches, the festive spirit is reigning in the state capital. However, a host of issues including dug-up roads, encroached footpaths, ongoing road works and traffic diversions are playing spoilsport. Traffic congestion owing to the ongoing road works and slow-moving traffic because of potholed roads are giving a harrowing time for the public who are on a shopping spree. Onam is the time of the year when the residents take over the streets enjoying shopping and having a day out in the city with friends and family. However, the city streets have become hostile to pedestrians.

“The streets have become unsafe for motorists and pedestrians. We are putting our lives at risk venturing out every day and our vehicles are also getting worn out because of the bad roads. We are paying our taxes and this is what we get in return from a responsible government. People like us have become hopeless,” said Ajish M D, a resident of the state capital.

With the advent of the Onam festival season, trade establishments have come up with attractive discounts and other offers to woo shoppers. The city roads are witnessing heavy rush adding to the regular woes of residents. Heavy rain, lack of maintenance and restoration works have turned the entire road network, especially the byroads, non-motorable. “Footpaths are taken over by street vendors and pedestrians are forced to walk on the road because of this and it is utter chaos on the streets. In many of the roads the manholes are exposed and its too risky for two-wheeler riders,” said Arun S, another resident.