K-Fon: Further action after discussions, says Kerala LoP Satheesan

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the High Court dismissing the demand for a CBI inquiry into the alleged K-Fon scam, further action will be taken after discussions with legal experts and going through the full verdict, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has said.

In a statement issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Satheesan pointed out that the state government’s claim in 2017 was that it would provide 20 lakh internet connections through K-FON in 18 months. However, seven years later, not even 5,000 connections have been made.

A public interest litigation was filed before the High Court as the state exchequer suffered huge losses due to the contract. As per the High Court verdict, a CBI probe cannot be allowed as the project began long back.

