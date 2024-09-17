Clay magic

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There is something in wet mud that reminds of the mind. The malleability of mud when wet and the suppleness of mind when in its vulnerable stages both present a world of opportunities.

Kanal NGO wants to tap this potential as it works with the Changathi Project, which aims to work among the teenaged children in the coastal belt of Thiruvananthapuram and empower them towards healthy lifestyle and values.

One of the project’s programme is to introduce clay modelling to help children work towards overcoming their behavioural challenges. This is being done in a creative and supportive way by using clay as both a tool and as a metaphor.

Holding these classes for children is Rosa Abraham, who holds a Master’s in Ceramics and Glass Design. She now runs her own venture, KO.SA.VA. in Thiruvananthapuram.

Her guidance is to help children discover the calming and therapeutic nature of working with clay. And she says it is not just about art but it is about helping them express their emotions, build focus, and develop patience.

The simple act of moulding clay is a great way to regulate emotions, boost resilience, and grow in self-awareness. And it is this lesson that the children are being taught through the programme.

The hands-on apparoach of Rosa to aid children through the clay is already making a positive impact on their behavior and well-being, say the organisers of the Changathi Project.