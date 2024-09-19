VD Satheesan takes up cudgels against left govt over Hema committee report

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has reiterated that the LDF government is not with the survivors of sexual abuse, but with the hunters. The LDF government has come under flak from Satheesan yet again after the Opposition’s demand to have only women police officers at the helm of the probe team assigned to investigate on the complaints received from the survivors mentioned in the Justice Hema Committee report. Satheesan was talking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

The state government had constituted a seven-member team headed by South Zone IG Sparjan Kumar, which includes four women IPS officers on board.

But Satheesan had urged the authorities to constitute a women’s team to probe on the findings included in the Justice Hema Committee. He maintained that the police probe team should be investigating this aspect and not what transpired after the commission report was made public.

“It’s unfortunate that the LDF government has been shying away from taking a fair stand. It’s clear that they are not concerned about the survivors, but after the hunters,” said Satheesan.

Regarding veteran CPM leader P Jayarajan’s claim that Kerala has become a recruiting centre for terrorist outfits, Satheesan termed this as a serious incident. Blaming the LDF government, Satheesan demanded that the Home department or the intelligence check whether Jayarajan’s claim is right.

“Jayarajan, CPM state committee member from Kannur, casting aspersions against the LDF government and Home department is a serious issue. If he had raised baseless allegations, then the state government should take action against Jayarajan. The ball is in the court of the chief minister who holds the charge of Home portfolio to either deny or endorse what Jayarajan has claimed,” added Satheesan.