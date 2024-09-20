Adoor Gopalakrishnan brought in realism, minimalism in cinematic language, says Shashi Tharoor

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s films were his understanding of human existence, observed Shashi Tharoor, MP. He was speaking after releasing Adoor’s book ‘Kazhchayude Suvishesham’ by handing over a copy to senior CPM leader M A Baby at the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club on Thursday.

Tharoor noted that Adoor’s films have a rural rootedness and are firmly anchored in Kerala’s socio-political cultural milieu. Adoor has explored major themes like psychology of power, nature of oppression, in addition to how modernisation and traditional aspects co-exist in Kerala.

“No doubt it’s Adoor who brought in realism and minimalism in Indian cinematic language. That’s his biggest contribution,” Tharoor said. “Swayamvaram was a breakthrough in the depiction of cinema in India,” he said.

Delving further into the details of the book, Tharoor noted how Adoor has presented his observations on world-class filmmakers and their films, in addition to how filmmakers like Federico Fellini influenced him.

“When we look at his 50-year-long career, there are only 12 feature films and a few documentaries to his credit. That shows his artistic integrity,” said Tharoor who also recalled how renowned filmmaker Sajyajit Ray once urged Adoor to bring out a film every year.

He also touched upon how the veteran filmmaker stands out as a screenplay writer. Referring to Adoor’s films which are adaptations of major works by well-known authors, Tharoor pointed out that Adoor brings out a new script based on a work. “The stories are taken as an inspiration or a starting point. As a writer, he’s not confined to the original work. His work is original. He just takes an idea and then works on it,” observed Tharoor.

Speaking on the occasion, Baby pointed out that theatre was Adoor’s first love. “Through their creative works, a few creative artists can transform themselves into visionaries. Going by the same yardstick, Adoor is not just a brilliant artist, but also a creator who could portray futuristic perspectives through visionary dimensions,” said Baby.

Earlier, introducing the work, noted critic K S Ravikumar said Adoor has dedicated his entire life to true and meaningful cinema. Author-critic P K Rajasekharan observed that Adoor’s Swayamvaram marked the beginning of modernism in Malayalam cinema.

The book ‘Kazhchayude Suvishesham’ which delves deep into world of cinema and classics that amused and influenced him alike, comprises a collection of essays by the veteran filmmaker.