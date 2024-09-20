Lifeguards in Kerala cry foul over lack of amenities, safety equipment

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Safety concerns are flooding the beaches of Kerala, which are attracting scores of domestic and international tourists to the state. Varkala, one of the most sought- after beach destinations in the state, is turning a death trap as fatal accidents are becoming rampant. Last season alone, around 28 people lost their lives in various beach-related incidents in Kerala. The lack of adequate lifeguards, and unguarded areas have transformed beaches into death traps.

Kappil, a popular beach in Varkala, is becoming infamous as it has already claimed 17 lives due to the absence of lifeguards. Various accidents have claimed several lives of tourists both foreign and domestic. Despite Kerala being a top beach tourism destination, lifeguards responsible for the safety of tourists and visitors are deprived of basic amenities and essential life-saving equipment.

It is learned that the beaches across Kerala have only around 150 lifeguards which is critically inadequate to ensure the safety of visitors. Just like Varkala, beach tourism destinations across the state have turned dangerous in recent years because of adverse weather situations and climatic issues.

Shankar M, a supervisor of lifeguards at Varkala, said that there used to be 24 lifeguards, including two supervisors, to ensure the safety of visitors. Now the number of guards on duty at a time has come down to just five, which is woefully inadequate. “All other beaches frequented by tourists in Varkala are unguarded and it is high time the authorities took efforts to appoint more guards,” said Shankar.

This year, the tourism department is expecting around 2.2 crore domestic and 8 lakh international tourists. Owing to climate change and unpredictable weather, the condition of beaches is turning highly dangerous around the year and unguarded beaches are posing a threat to visitors. Lack of amenities and safety gear is becoming a huge challenge for lifeguards. According to the lifeguards association, it has been three years since they have got essential life-saving equipment.

Lack of amenities stop lifeguards to perform their arduous duties

Lack of lifebuoys, ropes, rescue tubes, and watch towers is giving a hard time for lifeguards as they have to perform their arduous duties without fail. Charlson P, general secretary of the Kerala Tourism Lifeguard Employees Union, said that they had submitted a memorandum to the tourism department three years ago and the authorities are yet to take any action based on it.