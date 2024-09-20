Lifeguards in Kerala cry foul over lack of amenities, safety equipment

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Safety concerns are flooding the beaches of Kerala, which are attracting scores of domestic and international tourists to the state. Varkala, one of the most sought- after beach destinations in the state, is turning a death trap as fatal accidents are becoming rampant. Last season alone, around 28 people lost their lives in various beach-related incidents in Kerala. The lack of adequate lifeguards, and unguarded areas have transformed beaches into death traps.
Kappil, a popular beach in Varkala, is becoming infamous as it has already claimed 17 lives due to the absence of lifeguards. Various accidents have claimed several lives of tourists both foreign and domestic. Despite Kerala being a top beach tourism destination, lifeguards responsible for the safety of tourists and visitors are deprived of basic amenities and essential life-saving equipment.
It is learned that the beaches across Kerala have only around 150 lifeguards which is critically inadequate to ensure the safety of visitors. Just like Varkala, beach tourism destinations across the state have turned dangerous in recent years because of adverse weather situations and climatic issues.
Shankar M, a supervisor of lifeguards at Varkala, said that there used to be 24 lifeguards, including two supervisors, to ensure the safety of visitors. Now the number of guards on duty at a time has come down to just five, which is woefully inadequate. “All other beaches frequented by tourists in Varkala are unguarded and it is high time the authorities took efforts to appoint more guards,” said Shankar.
This year, the tourism department is expecting around 2.2 crore domestic and 8 lakh international tourists. Owing to climate change and unpredictable weather, the condition of beaches is turning highly dangerous around the year and unguarded beaches are posing a threat to visitors. Lack of amenities and safety gear is becoming a huge challenge for lifeguards. According to the lifeguards association, it has been three years since they have got essential life-saving equipment.
Lack of amenities stop lifeguards to perform their arduous duties
Lack of lifebuoys, ropes, rescue tubes, and watch towers is giving a hard time for lifeguards as they have to perform their arduous duties without fail. Charlson P, general secretary of the Kerala Tourism Lifeguard Employees Union, said that they had submitted a memorandum to the tourism department three years ago and the authorities are yet to take any action based on it.
“Since the inception of the lifeguard service around 38 years ago, the lifeguards have saved around 15,000 lives. We are putting our lives on the line and doing this job. We placed a request for a rescue tube three years ago, but we are yet to get it,” said Charlson, a lifeguard at Payyambalam Beach in Kannur. He said that the association has placed a memorandum before the department seeking immediate intervention in the matter.
It is learned that most beaches in the state lack watchtowers. Ratheesh Kumar, a lifeguard at Azheekal Beach in Kollam, said that only one or two beaches in the state have watch towers.
“Azheekkal Beach is one of the crowded beaches in Kollam visited by thousands daily. We have only one lifeguard which is inadequate. A minimum of four people should be on duty at a time to guard the beach. Also we are not getting the help of tourism police,” said Ratheesh Kumar.
Kerala Tourism Lifeguard Employees Union urge govt to recruit more life guards
As per a study conducted by the Kerala Tourism Lifeguard Employees Union three years ago, there are around 26 beaches in the state. The union has urged the government to recruit a minimum of 300 lifeguards to enhance security on the beaches.
According to tourism experts, it’s high time the tourism department conducted a comprehensive study to find out the actual requirement of lifeguards proportionate to the carrying capacity of the place.
“The present system is not adequate and there should be district-level committees to monitor lifeguards. The government should come out with a standard operating procedure (SoP) and guidelines for lifeguards,” said Prasanth Vasudev, a tourism consultant and former deputy director of the tourism department.
He said a study should be conducted to identify accident-prone beach tourism centres. “Such hot spots should be identified and adequate number of lifeguards should be deployed. The government can easily provide job for at least 500 youngsters,” he added.
An official of the tourism department said that efforts are on to buy new and upgraded equipment for lifeguards.
“We are planning to procure updated equipment including walkie talkies, rescue boards and other essentials for them soon,” said the official.