Film preservation workshop to be held in Thiruvananthapuram from November 7-14

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 9th edition of the Film Preservation and Restoration Workshop India 2024 (FPRWI 2024) will be held at the state capital from November 7 to 14. The workshop to at Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan is being jointly organised by the Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) in association with the International Federation of Film Archives (FIAF).

The seven-day workshop, for applicants from across the globe, will cover the complete range of the topics related to audio-visual preservation.

The curriculum will include both lectures and hands-on sessions on film, video, audio and digital preservation, film conservation and restoration, digitisation, disaster recovery, cataloguing, paper and photograph conservation, programming, among others. Restored films from across the globe will be screened. The faculty include exerts from premier institutions like Metropolitan Museum of Art New York, British Film Institute, L’Immagine Ritrovata, Bologna, Institute National de l’Audiovisuel, Fondation Jérôme Seydoux - Pathé and Cineteca Portuguesa.

The target audience for the workshop are junior-level film archive staff, audio-visual professionals wishing to learn about archiving, students studying media and related topics and individuals with a keen interest in audio-visual archiving.

For details visit http://filmheritagefoundation.co.in/film-preservation-restoration-workshop-india-2024/ The deadline for submitting application form is September 25, 2024.